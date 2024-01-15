Noel Cummins, Castlegregory and formerly of Douglas, Co. Cork; passed away unexpectedly in his residence on January 13th 2024, in his 85th year. Noel (late of Telecom Éireann and Cork Airport). Beloved and devoted husband of the late Bridie (née Lynch) and brother of the late Niochlás. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving children Marie, Gerard and Frank, son in law, Sam, daughters in law, Laura and Niamh, sisters Geraldine and Phil (Sr Frances) and brother in law, Paddy, sister in law, Betty. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Oliver, Grace, Deanne, and Anthony. Missed by relatives, wonderful neighbours and dear friends in his beloved Castlegregory. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory V92 F208 on Tuesday January 16th from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, with Rosary same evening at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday, 17th January, in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory, at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com. Burial afterwards in Killiney cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee on 0667121119 or 0876865632.