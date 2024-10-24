Noel Casey, Killarney Road, Sneem and formerly of London.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23rd surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Rose.

Sadly missed by his loving family: daughters Bernie (Carroll) and Caroline, son-in-law Noel, his adoring grandchildren Victoria, Jack, Luke, Alice and Oliver, great-grandchildren Calvin, Josie and Eliza, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours and large circle of friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing in O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, October 25th from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem arriving at 7.45pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, October 26th, at 10.30am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2.00pm.

Noel's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

Noel's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, by request.