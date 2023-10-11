Noel Browne

Retired Detective Garda. Formerly of O'Sullivan's Place, Mallow. Peacefully in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Maria, Karen, Linda and Niall and much loved grandfather of Leona, Ciara, Aoife, Saoirse, Roisín, Evan and Lee. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Patrick O'Donoghue, Nicholas Curtin and Gerard Costello, daughter-in-law Laura Mc Carthy, sisters Mary Foley and Sarann O'Brien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many good friends, his former work colleagues in An Garda Síochána in Killarney, Rathmore and Monaghan and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Nora and Michael and his brother Martin.

"May Noel Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, followed burial afterwards in Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Association.