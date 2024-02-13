Nody Hannon (née Hazelwood), Lahesrough, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry and late of Kent, England. Peacefully, on February 13th, 2024, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Nuala and Lorna, parents Harry and Bridie. Nody will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Anne and Norma, cousins, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Friday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Nody being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
