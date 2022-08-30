Nigel Boughen

Shanahill West, Keel, Castlemaine

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm

Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, brothers Rob & Michael, sister Cheryl,

sisters-in-law Kathy & Sue, brothers-in-law Tim & Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

