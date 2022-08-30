Nigel Boughen
Shanahill West, Keel, Castlemaine
Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm
Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, brothers Rob & Michael, sister Cheryl,
sisters-in-law Kathy & Sue, brothers-in-law Tim & Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Advertisement
Thanks,
Recommended
Council carries out repairs at North Kerry playgroundSep 3, 2022 18:09
Kerry flying the flag at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound DerbyAug 30, 2022 13:08
Councillor calls for traffic management system in mid Kerry villageSep 3, 2022 10:09
Tralee eatery shortlisted for Ireland’s Favourite RoastSep 2, 2022 13:09
Glenbeigh Races cancelled following tragic death of jockeySep 3, 2022 20:09