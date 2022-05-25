Nick Ryan, Derrynacoulagh, Bonane, Kenmare.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Sue, his sons Patrick and Alex, his sister Judy, his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces and the many cherished friends he has left behind in both Ireland and the UK.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (May 26th). Requiem Mass in St. Fiachna’s Church, Bonane, at 2pm on Friday (May 27th). Private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Cork, at 2pm on Saturday (May 28th). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry