Nick Ryan, Derrynacoulagh, Bonane, Kenmare.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Sue, his sons Patrick and Alex, his sister Judy, his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces and the many cherished friends he has left behind in both Ireland and the UK.
Advertisement
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (May 26th). Requiem Mass in St. Fiachna’s Church, Bonane, at 2pm on Friday (May 27th). Private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Cork, at 2pm on Saturday (May 28th). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry
Recommended
Man sent forward for trial for Killarney Post Office robbery attemptMay 25, 2022 17:05
Kerry TD says regulation of short term lettings won't solve housing crisisMay 25, 2022 17:05
Planning permission granted for 19 apartments in TraleeMay 25, 2022 08:05
Family of boy knocked down in Listowel calls for support for Community Air AmbulanceMay 25, 2022 17:05
Killarney councillor denies hospitality sector is price-gougingMay 25, 2022 13:05