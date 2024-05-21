Nick Lyons, Tulligbeg, Killorglin.
Nick passed away peacefully on May 15th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Carol,
and his children Rachel & James, father Gwynne, brother Julian, cousin Keith, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (May 23rd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.
Advertisement
Private Cremation will follow.
Recommended
Over 4,100 premises near Listowel can now avail of fibre broadbandMay 22, 2024 09:25
Kerry students among winners of 2024 Young Social Innovators AwardsMay 22, 2024 08:35
Council to improve 37 roads with €2.5 million Local Improvement Scheme fundingMay 22, 2024 08:28
Candidate in the Killarney LEA says Hazelwood and Ballyspillane are plagued with nightly bonfiresMay 21, 2024 17:48
INMO claims over fifty nursing positions vacant at UHKMay 21, 2024 17:25