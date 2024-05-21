Advertisement

May 22, 2024 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Nick Lyons, Tulligbeg, Killorglin.

Nick passed away peacefully on May 15th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Carol,

and his children Rachel & James, father Gwynne, brother Julian, cousin Keith, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (May 23rd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Private Cremation will follow.

