Nick Lyons, Tulligbeg, Killorglin.

Nick passed away peacefully on May 15th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Carol,

and his children Rachel & James, father Gwynne, brother Julian, cousin Keith, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (May 23rd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Private Cremation will follow.