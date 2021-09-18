Niamh O'Sullivan née Murray

Niamh O’Sullivan nee Murray of Rockpark Avenue, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 3 to 4 pm for close friends and family.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Niamh will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- for online use only:

Dearest daughter of the late Madge (Connolly), and beloved wife of the late John

Sadly missed by her lifelong friend Josephine, Derry and the Dennehy Family, her Godchildren Catherine, Rory & Jamie Lynn, her wonderful friends, especially John Paul and her relatives.