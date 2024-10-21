Niamh O’Connell née O’Brien of Clounsillagh, Lixnaw and formerly Gormlee, Carraig na bhFear, Co. Cork, died peacefully, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, on 20th October 2024, beloved wife of Maurice, dearest mother of Cian and Eoin and adored daughter of Derry and Lily.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Alan, sisters-in-law Sabina, Susan, Treasa and Caroline, brothers-in-law Patrick and Mike, mother-in-law Frances, father-in-law Dominic, aunts, uncles, nephew Mark, nieces Laura & Emma, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (22nd October) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on

Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Niamh will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn).

Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

House Strictly Private Please