Niall Stack, Tralee Road, Ballygrennan, Listowel and late of the Arcade, William Street, Listowel. Reposing at his home (V31 NW 96) on Monday evening from 5 pm. to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Niall being celebrated at 11.30 am. Live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family Information: Peacefully, on April 29th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, children Catherine, Joe, Margaret and Pio, grandchildren Katie, Max, Niall, Millie, Paddy, Tom, Mary and Libby, daughter-in-law Niamh, sons-in-law Val and Dave, niece Barbara, nephew Damien and sister-in-law Mary.