Nellie (Nell) McCarthy (née Lovett)

Jan 14, 2023 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Coomclogherane, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry

Lying in repose in Quills Funeral Home on Sunday 15th of January from 5-8pm with rosary at 8pm.

Requiem mass for Nellie (Nell) McCarthy (nee Lovett) will take place on Monday January 16th at 11am in St. Patricks Church Kilgarvan,

burial afterwards in local cemetery.

