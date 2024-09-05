Nellie Mulcahy née Mannix, Rathmore and late of Lamanaugh Cross, Boherbue, Co. Cork.

On September 3rd 2024 (peacefully, in her 96th year) surrounded by her loving family and under the warm and tender care of Araglen House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Donal, her parents and her sisters Sheila and Mary. Dear and beloved mother of Mary, Michael, Sheila, Donie, DD, Denise and Connie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore (P51 PW88) this Friday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore (P51 YW24). Requiem Mass on Saturday morning 11:00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please click on the condolence link below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/ or Family Carers Ireland https://familycarers.ie/