Nellie (Ellen) Myers née Sweeney Barleymount East Killarney and formerly of Ballinlough, Tomies.

Funeral cortége passing her family home on Monday morning en route to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney to arrive at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am for family and close friends only please.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/fossa-parish followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association, Kerry Branch.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, Nellie (Ellen). Beloved wife of John J. (Seán) and loving mother of Margaret, Edmond, Denis and Brendan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Brian, Paul, Seán, Eoghan, Tim, Grace and Jennifer, daughters-in-law Áine, Eilís and Breda, brothers Seán and Michael, sisters Joan (Gunning) and Judy (Furlong), brothers-in-law Seán and Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and her dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers Pat and Denny and sister Mary (Smith).

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

"May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"