The death has occurred of
Nellie Cremin
(née Moriarty)
Nellie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis, Sadly missed by her loving children Paul, Patrick and Marian, daughter in law Eileen, son-in-law Ted, grandchildren Jennifer, Sandra, Fidelma, Orla, Leon, and Chloe, great-grandchildren, Micheál, Ellie, Lucie, Leanne and Donagh, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday the 21st of July from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass will take place at 11:00am Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link --> St Mary's Beaufort (churchmedia.tv)
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
