Oct 15, 2021 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Neil O Sullivan, Cooleanig, Beaufort.

Peacefully on October 14th 2021 at The South Infirmary Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his father Maurice (Mossie). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Glenn, daughter Maeve and their mother Jane, his mother Sheila, sister Bernie, brothers; Pat, Mossie & Ger, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Debra & Kerry, aunt Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The funeral cortége will depart from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin on Saturday at 1.10pm travelling via - Meanus Cross, Brookhill, Shanacloon, Gaddagh Bridge, Carnahone Cross and Cullina en route to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

