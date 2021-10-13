Neil O Sullivan, Cooleanig, Beaufort.
Peacefully on October 14th 2021 at The South Infirmary Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his father Maurice (Mossie). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Glenn, daughter Maeve and their mother Jane, his mother Sheila, sister Bernie, brothers; Pat, Mossie & Ger, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Debra & Kerry, aunt Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
The funeral cortége will depart from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin on Saturday at 1.10pm travelling via - Meanus Cross, Brookhill, Shanacloon, Gaddagh Bridge, Carnahone Cross and Cullina en route to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
Recommended
Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north KerryOct 14, 2021 08:10
Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this eveningOct 14, 2021 17:10
No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital KerryOct 13, 2021 17:10
Kerry NPHET member expresses concern about easing restrictions on October 22ndOct 14, 2021 08:10
Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National ParkOct 14, 2021 17:10