Neil O'Sullivan, San Francisco, USA and formerly of Carker, Scartaglen.
Peacefully, in San Francisco, on the 5th of April 2022. Formerly of Carker, Scartaglen. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridget and his sisters Joan and Bessie. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his brother Timmy (Carker) and sister Mai (Burke, Broadford, Co. Limerick), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen,
followed by Interment of Ashes in Kilsarcon Cemetery.
Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglen.
