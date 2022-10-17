Advertisement

Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry  and formerly of Carndonagh, Donegal.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Wednesday October,19th, from 6pm-8pm.

Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday, October 20th to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for 11 am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan,

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit (Palliative Care)

