Jan 2, 2025 15:43 By receptionradiokerry
Ned Quill of Gortcloghy, Kilflynn

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6.30 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Ned Quill will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

