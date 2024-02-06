Nancy Moloney née O'Sullivan, Moloney's Cake Shop 102 Main Street Castleisland and Cahereens West Castleisland and formerly of Dromore Farranfore. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on February 6th 2024 ,in her 97th year , in the presence of her loving family . Predeceased by her husband Jerry (1970) . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Margaret and Mary , her son-in-law Seán, her adored grandchildren Ian and his wife Louise, Rory and his wife Monique, Annette, John and his wife Rachael, Jeraldine and Jamie, her cherished greatgrandchildren Hunter and Séanie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her daughter Mary's residence at Cahereen's West on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland