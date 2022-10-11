Nancy Corcoran née O'Sullivan, Knockaderry, Farranfore.

On the 10th October 2022. Peacefully at Killarney Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband Gerald, brothers Timmie and Ned. Deeply regretted by her sons Tim and John, daughter Mary McHugh (Collon, Co Meath), daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Liam, sister Mary McKenna, sister-in-law Mary B O'Sullivan, grandchildren Lauren, Clodagh, Patrick and Eoin, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing in O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday 13th from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, at 10.40am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.