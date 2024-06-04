Nan (Nora) O'Leary Mullaghroe, Cullen, Co. Cork. and Cahersiveen.

Passed peacefully, and in the company of her loving family, on June 3rd at the Palliative Care Unit of Kanturk Community Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Denis and Elizabeth, her brother Jerry and her sisters Mary and Eileen.

Nan will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sister-in-law Hannah Mary (O'Leary), her nephews Michael (McGrath), Denis, and Conor, her nieces Eibhlis, Maureen and Siobhan, her grand nieces and grand nephews, her extended family of treasured cousins, her wonderful neighbours and her large circle of very good friends.

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagaree this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen.

Requiem Mass will take place Wednesday afternoon at 1:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.