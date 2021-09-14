Nadette King nee Walker of Caherslee, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Dublin.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday 12.15 pm where the Requiem Mass for Nadette will be celebrated at 12.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Wheelchair Association (www.iwa.ie) care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved wife of the late Brendan, dearest mother of David, Kathryn (Walsh) and the late Declan and sister of Sephine and the late Fraser & Reggie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Miriam, Barry, Nathan, Ronan, Alison, Anna, Raymond, Fiachra, David, Evin & Aoife, great grandchildren Ivy, Max & Florence, son-in-law Harry, daughters-in-law Bríd & Bríd, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.