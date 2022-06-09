Myra Flynn (nee McEnery)
Convent Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday 12th June from 5.30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. on Monday at the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please.
June 9th 2022 (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Limerick, wife of the late Patrick Flynn, predeceased by her loving son Liam and sister Margaret; deeply regretted by her loving family Jim, Helen and Úna, sister Yvonne, , son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Lucy, Heloise, Patrick and Florence, carers, relatives and friends. R.I.P.
