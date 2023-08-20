Advertisement

Myles Nash

Aug 20, 2023 12:44 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Myles Nash, Moulyneill, Blackwater, Kenmare, Kerry

Myles Nash, (Moulyneill, Blackwater, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 19th of August, 2023, Myles passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda. Loving dad of Patricia, Jennifer, Marcella and Jerry. Adoring grandad of Darragh, Oisín, James, Ben, Adam, Shay, Cara, Davin, Kaleigh, Adele and Luke. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Agnes, brother Jerry, sisters Mary and Nora. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Agnes and Gretta, sons-in-law William, Bernard, Fearghal and Jerry's partner Sheila, sister-in-law Attracta, brothers-in-law John and Willie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Monday evening (August 21st) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Myles will take place on Tuesday morning at 11.00am in Direendarragh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Myles's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

