Mrs Mary Shalvey née Corcoran

Mrs Mary Shalvey nee Corcoran
Old Gallowsfield Tralee and Boolteens East
Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00m
Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady and St, Brendan's Church Tralee Saturday Morning at 10.30 for 11.00 Oclock Requiem Mass which will be Live Streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Sr. Consilio (Cuan Mhuire) or care of Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
