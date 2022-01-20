Advertisement

Mrs Mary Shalvey née Corcoran

Jan 20, 2022 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mrs Mary Shalvey nee Corcoran

Old Gallowsfield Tralee and Boolteens East

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00m

Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady and St, Brendan's Church Tralee Saturday Morning at 10.30 for 11.00 Oclock Requiem Mass which will be Live Streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Sr. Consilio (Cuan Mhuire) or care of Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

