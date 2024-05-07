Mossie (Moss) Leane, Scartaglen Village. Mossie passed away peacefully, (unexpectedly) on the 5th of May 2024, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Mamie and Martin Leane.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary (Cronin, Kiskeam), brother in law Donie, nephews Daniel and Damien and his niece/godchild Mary Ellen, grandniece Emma and grandnephew Donal Óg, relatives, kind neighbours, his dear friend Mossie O'Connor and the extended O'Connor family, and his wide circle of friends in Greyhound Racing and Coursing.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.