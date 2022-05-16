Mossie Long, Carrigcannon, Lyreacrompane, Listowel and formerly of Scart, Knocknagoshel.
Predeceased by his brothers Jer and John Joe, Mossie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Christina and Eileen, grandson Sean, Sean’s dad Joe, his brothers Albert and Mike, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mossie Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, this Thursday evening, May 19th from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Mossie will take place at the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane on Friday morning at 11am followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium afterwards.
