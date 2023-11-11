Mossie Foley, Boulerdagh, Kells, passed away, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Cahersiveen Community Hospital on Friday, 10th November 2023.

Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen and his brothers Sean and Mike. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Mary (London), his carers Morgan and Pauline, relatives, his great neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Mossie's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday (12th November) from 5pm to 7pm in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen followed by removal to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday (13th November) at 2pm with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers to Cahersiveen Community Hospital.