Moss (Maurice) Teahan, Coom, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry.

On Thursday, January 13th 2022, peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family, Moss (Maurice). Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his daughters Maura, Eilish and Nóirín, his sons Pat and Conor, granddaughter Kristina, his sister Eileen, brothers in law, sister in law, son in law, nephew’s and niece’s, relatives, neighbours and friends.

House strictly private at all times. Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Sunday, January 16th from 4.00-5.30pm. The following morning (Monday Jan. 17th), Moss’s funeral cortege will depart from his residence at 11.00 am for arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Moss will commence at 11.30 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines funeral home is walk through only and no hand shaking, face coverings must be worn at all times please.

May Moss Rest in Peace.