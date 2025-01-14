The death has occurred of Morty Quirke, 50 Cahermoneen, Tralee and late of Dooneen, Cahersiveen, peacefully, in the care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, 14th January 2025. Sadly missed by his wife Jacqueline, his daughters Kathriona and Rose Mary, grandchildren Kodi, Lilly and James, sons-in-law Henry and Mark, his brothers John and Michael, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Mortimer and Mary, brother Maurice, sister-in-law Bridie and all the Quirke baby angels.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in 50 Cahermoneen, Tralee (V92 NCF6) on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm and at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen (V23 NN59) on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The requiem mass will be live streamed via the Webstream link below:

https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen