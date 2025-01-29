Advertisement

Mortimer O’Donoghue, Baranarig, Knocknagoshel and Manchester.

Mortimer passed away peacefully on the 21st of January 2025 in Manchester surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sisters Una and Bridie, Mortimer will be remembered by his beloved wife June, daughters Margaret and Kerry, grandchildren Jack, Charlotte, Matt, Abbie and Anthony, brothers and sisters Catherine, Denis, Timmy and Peggie, brothers-in-law law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May Mortimer Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his home residence on Friday 31st of January from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday 1st of February at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

