Jul 7, 2024 09:09 By receptionradiokerry
Mortimer (Murt) Collins

Mortimer (Murt) Collins, Shannon Heights, Kilrush, Co. Clare and formerly of Knocknagoshel, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Dearly beloved husband of Mary, he will be sadly missed by his sons, Denis, Mark, Eoin and daughter Sinead, daughter in law Colette, grandchildren Julia and Thomas, brothers Paud (Waterville, Co. Kerry), Dick (Knockachur, Co. Kerry), sisters Mary Lynskey (Dublin) and Tess Drudy (Ennis, Co. Clare), nephews and nieces, kind neighbours and many many friends.

 

May he Rest In Peace

 

Reposing in St. Senan's Church, Kilrush on Monday (8th July) from 5 o'clock, with Funeral prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (9th July) at 11 o'clock, with burial afterwards in New Shanakyle Cemetery.

 

Family flowers only, Please.

House Private, Please.

 

"The Day Thou Gavest, Lord Has Ended"

 

The Funeral Mass may be view live on the Kilrush Parish Webcam.

