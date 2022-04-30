Mortimer Moriarty, Mannix Point, Cahersiveen

Reposing at the home of his sister Ann at 11 West Main Street, Cahersiveen on Monday (May 2nd) from 4pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday (May 3rd) at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial taking place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Requiem Mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information:-

He will be sadly missed by his loving family. His siblings John Joe, Seamus, Eddie, Mary, Margaret, Bernadette and Ann along with his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís