Monty Heffernan, Knockavota, Milltown.

Monty passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie May and his brother Tom Joe.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Tuesday evening (Feb. 18th) from 6pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (Feb. 19th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

A special word of thanks to Dr. Bernard Ruane and all at Milltown Medical Centre and O' Doherty Pharmacy for the excellent care and kindness always shown to Monty.