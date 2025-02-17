Advertisement

Feb 17, 2025 07:54 By receptionradiokerry
Monty Heffernan, Knockavota, Milltown.

Monty passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie May and his brother Tom Joe.

 

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

 

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Tuesday evening (Feb. 18th) from 6pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (Feb. 19th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

A special word of thanks to Dr. Bernard Ruane and all at Milltown Medical Centre and O' Doherty Pharmacy for the excellent care and kindness always shown to Monty.

