Monty Heffernan, Knockavota, Milltown.
Monty passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.
Predeceased by his sister Bridie May and his brother Tom Joe.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Tuesday evening (Feb. 18th) from 6pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown.
Requiem Mass Wednesday (Feb. 19th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.
A special word of thanks to Dr. Bernard Ruane and all at Milltown Medical Centre and O' Doherty Pharmacy for the excellent care and kindness always shown to Monty.
