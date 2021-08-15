Monica Prendiville née O'Mahony, Glenlarhan, Cordal, Castleisland and late of Camp East, Castleisland. Former National President of the ICA.

A private family funeral will take place for Monica with her requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv

The funeral cortége will depart Tangney's Funeral Home at 10.30am on Wednesday morning and travel to the church and depart the church at 12pm and travel up Main St. en route to the cemetery.