Monica O'Brien (née Fanning)

Nov 16, 2024 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
Monica O'Brien (née Fanning) late of Boulerdagh, Kells and Reenalagane, Glenbeigh and formerly of Cullintra, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, passed away, peacefully, aged 92, on Friday, 15th November 2024, in the presence of her family and in the wonderful care of Valentia Hospital Nursing Home.

Beloved wife to the late Patrick, sister of the late Paddy, Bridie, Kathleen, Mary, Rita and Noreen. Adored mother of Margaret and Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Emma, Brian, Robyn, Rachel, Sam and Tom, sons-in-law Patrick and Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, 17th November from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Monica O'Brien (née Fanning) will take place on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue  Cemetery.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors Cahersiveen

