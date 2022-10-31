Molly Foley née O' Sullivan, Oulagh West, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.
Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters Bridget (Hartnett), Julia (Donovan), Teresa, Michael, Jerry & Paul, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her husband Michael & son Patrick
Reposing tomorrow Wednesday at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cummer Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to The Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please.
