Moira McCarthy née O’Sullivan

Moira McCarthy nee O’Sullivan of Fairway Heights, Tralee, and formerly Banna West, Ardfert.
Dearest mother of Elaine, Brendan, Katrina & Elizabeth and wife of Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Colm, Aisling, Emily, Isabel, Abbey & Thady, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, this evening (Tues April 19th) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Moira will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
