Mikey John Fitzgerald

May 18, 2022 08:05 By receptionradiokerry
Mikey John Fitzgerald

Mikey John Fitzgerald, Moulagow, Rathmore.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine and sons Mossie, Dermie, Den, Mikey, Kieran and Shane, daughters-in-law Noreen, Denise, Valerie, Deirdre and Siobhán, grandchildren Gerard, Laura, Tina, Dean, Gemma, Amanda, Donnagh, Kieran, Adam, Conor, Sophie and Shayna, great-grandson Kaiden, brothers Seán and Derry, sisters Maureen and Debbie, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.  May Mikey John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday, May 19th, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem mass for Mikey John will take place on Friday, May 20th, at 12.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Day Centre, Rathmore.

