Mike Warren, School Place, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his residence in School Place, Rathmore (P51 K6P7), on Tuesday 25th July from 5pm to 7pm, followed by reception into St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 26th July at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mike’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Family Information: Mike, loving husband of Nellie and dear father of Liam. Predeceased by his parents William and Agnes, his dearly loved nephew Willie B and his brother in law John O’Leary and his wife Nora. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in law Margaret, cherished grandchildren Donnchadh, Eimear and Diarmuid, sisters Nora and Joan, brothers in law John and Vincent, nieces, nephews, neighbours, former work colleagues at Cadburys and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace