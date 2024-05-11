Advertisement

Mike Sheehy (Mike The Pilot)

May 11, 2024 09:38 By receptionradiokerry
Mike Sheehy (Mike The Pilot)

Mike Sheehy (Mike The Pilot) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Renard, Cahersiveen.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday, May 12th, from 3:30pm to 4:30p.m.

 

Removal afterwards to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 5p.m.

 

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 13th, at 11a.m. followed by burial in Kylemore Cemetery, Valentia Island.

 

Advertisement

The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus