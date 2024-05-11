Mike Sheehy (Mike The Pilot) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Renard, Cahersiveen.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday, May 12th, from 3:30pm to 4:30p.m.
Removal afterwards to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 5p.m.
Funeral Mass on Monday, May 13th, at 11a.m. followed by burial in Kylemore Cemetery, Valentia Island.
Advertisement
The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Recommended
Northern Lights could be visible in Kerry again tonightMay 11, 2024 10:11
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 11, 2024 09:59
Victory for IrelandMay 11, 2024 09:50
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play todayMay 11, 2024 09:58
Saturday local soccer fixtures & resultsMay 11, 2024 09:55