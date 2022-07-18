Mike Sheehan, Tarmons Cross, Tarbert, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at his residence at Tarmons Cross (V31AK81) on this Friday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (July 23rd) at 10:30am to St. Marys Church, Tarbert for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert. Mass can be viewed on the following link www.stmarystarbert.com. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer society.

Due to the current Covid situation, the family wish to refrain from hand shaking and hugging at the house, church and cemetery. The family wish to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

Family Information: Mike Sheehan, Tarmons Cross, Tarbert, Co. Kerry, July 19th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Mike, beloved husband of Teresa and father of Shane and Michéal. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, David and John, sisters Maureen, Nora and Peg.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Shane and Michéal, sisters Ann (Finucane) and Catherine (Cioffi), daughters in law Eleanor and Elaine, grandchildren Jack, Ben and Ali, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.