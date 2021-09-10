Mike Moloney

36 Firies Drive Firies

A Private family funeral will take place.

The Funeral cortege will will arrive at St Gertrudes Church Firies on Tuesday morning at 10.50 AM followed by Requiem Mass at 11 O' Clock. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit Tralee General Hospital.

Enquiries to Eamonn O' Connor Funeral Directors Firies.