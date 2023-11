Mike Kennelly, Lisaniskea, Kilmorna & Knockanure.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home Moyvane on

Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure on Saturday morning where the

Requiem mass for Mike Kennelly will take place at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Knockanure.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

House private please.