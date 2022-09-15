Mike Farmer of Lohercannon, Tralee.

Beloved son of Roger & Madge and dear brother of Tony, Brendan & Marian. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Roger, Colm & Trevor, nieces Una, Mariad, Irene & Andrea, brother-in-law Nigel, sisters-in-law Peggy & Margaret, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (18th September) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Nursing Unit, Killerisk, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee