Mike Curtin, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Rockchapel, Co. Cork; passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue on Saturday, 8th March 2025. Predeceased by his wife Kate (née Daly) and recently deceased brother Jack, Mike is very sadly missed by his son Jimmy (Australia) and daughter Nora Mary (O’Connor, Newmarket), grandchildren Liam, Alisha, Peig, Hugh and Kate, daughter-in-law Justine, son-in-law Danny, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 14th March from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saturday, 15th March at 10.30 a.m. Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Rockchapel Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale

Donations in memory of Mike to The Irish Kidney Association (Link)