Mick Sweeney, John B. Keane Road and formerly of Toornageehy, Listowel and Birmingham, U.K.
Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Carol, Susan, Pamela, Sandra and Angela.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his eight grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and his friends and carers in St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital.
Advertisement
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel this Saturday from 10am to 11am for family and close friends. Followed by Private Cremation.
Recommended
Woman taken to hospital following Listowel accidentOct 6, 2021 17:10
Design consultant selected to develop Castleisland marketing planOct 6, 2021 10:10
Decision adjourned on appealing South Kerry Greenway to Court of AppealOct 7, 2021 08:10
Woman in her seventies in hospital following Listowel road traffic collisionOct 7, 2021 08:10