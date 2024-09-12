Mick Ryan of Ahafona, Ballybunion and formerly of Kilfinane, Co. Limerick died on September 10th in UHK, Tralee. Predeceased by our Ma, his beloved wife Bella, Da has gone home to her, to take her hand in his - never again to be parted. Da leaves us a legacy of joy and the memory of his unselfish love which sheltered and nurtured us all and we will miss him terribly. He is survived by his daughters, Mary and Aileen, and their husbands John and Jim, his son Pat, his grandson Mike and granddaughter Neil, and their mother, and Mick’s close friend, Valerie. He is also survived by his brother Pa and wife Eileen, brother-in-law, John, brother-in-law, Pádraig and wife Sylvia and sister-in-law, Pauline and husband Tony and by his nieces and nephews - the Downeys, the Mulvihills, the O’ Sullivans and the Ryans.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch ’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Friday 13th from 5pm. until 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. in St. John ’s Church, Ballybunion

(live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. His ashes will be interred with Ma’s at a later date in the graveyard at Killehenny.