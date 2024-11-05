Mick O'Brien, Church Road, Moyvane. Peacefully, on November 4th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Mick will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Mike and Kieran, daughter Pamela, daughters-in-law Caroline and Marie, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Barbara, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, November 7th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Mick being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/moyvane, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com