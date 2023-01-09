Michelle Sheila O’Brien, Gearha, Farranfore; She will be sadly missed by her parents, Michael and Irene O’Brien, sisters Dana O’Sullivan and Tina Slabys, daughter Gabrielle and her partner Stephen Sugrue, Michelle’s partner Aivaras Mikelenas, relatives and friends. Kind hearted and always there for anyone, she will be sadly missed. May Michelle Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Firies this Wednesday evening, January 11th, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Michelle will take place in the Church of Saints Therese and Colmcille, Currans, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans.